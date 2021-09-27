MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Guides: (With His Word)": a thoughtful memoir intended to encourage and inspire those who seek God. "God Guides: (With His Word)" is the creation of published author Rev. Jack R. Baumgarn, a loving husband who was married for over fifty years with four sons and seventeen grandchildren. He received a bachelor's degree at a state college in Minnesota, and then received a bachelor's degree and master's degree at a Lutheran seminary.
Rev. Baumgarn shares, "Rev. Jack R. Baumgarn was a biblical preacher, teacher, evangelist, and counselor. He feels his help from God and his guidance with his Word will help pastors and laypeople in their walk with the Lord. He strongly believes that whatever happens to a person in life, God can and will guide a person in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jack R. Baumgarn's new book is a nostalgic journey through his life.
With spiritual and personal reflections, this tale is an enjoyable look into the past with important biblical messages discussed throughout.
