MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "El Santuario: Struggle, Hope, and Perseverance: A Memoir": a potent reflection on the peaks and valleys of life. "El Santuario: Struggle, Hope, and Perseverance: A Memoir" is the creation of published author Rev. Jeannine Leister M.Min., a licensed clinical pastoral counselor through the National Christian Counselors Association. Rev. Leister established Break Free Counseling Services in 2007 and she is working to become a certified life coach through Light University.
Rev. Leister shares, "El Santuario means 'The Sanctuary.' It is a culmination of years of personal battles and the perseverance to overcome them. This book is about learning to depend on God and rely on His strength to forgive, even in situations where you can't see a way to do that.
"It's about hardship. It's about hurting. It's about hope. It's about healing.
"My desire is that this book will encourage you to see the positive in negative situations and to look deep into your heart when you are tested by trials and torment, to see all that God has for you when we break free from fear and pain and move to forgiveness.
"This book has been a work in progress for five years, and in that time, I have grown tremendously as an individual as well as growth emotionally and spiritually. El Santuario will take you through personal struggles and outcomes that you may be able to relate to your life situations as well.
"May this book be a guide in helping you understand that even though we cannot always change what happens to us, we can choose how we react to it.
"Everything in this life prepares us for something else!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jeannine Leister M.Min.'s new book will encourage readers faced with hardship to look to God for strength.
Rev. Leister shares a heartfelt account of overcoming abuse and loss to build a life of faith and hope.
