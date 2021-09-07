MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is Calling You: Discerning the Calling of God": the first book in a two-book series titled "God Is Calling You" is a stirring read that can act as a tool for the reader in realizing how they will be able to recognize God's calling and find a way to give Him a response and serve one's purpose from there. "God Is Calling You: Discerning the Calling of God" is the creation of published author Rev. Naresh K. Malhotra, an ordained minister of the Gospel and President of Global Evangelistic Ministries, Inc. that he founded in 2009. Besides his exemplary achievements and expertise in the field, he is also a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta.
Rev. Malhotra shares, "God has a unique calling for every individual that fits His special plan and purpose for your life. This calling is the way you are to live on the earth and encompasses all your being and doing. Essentially, calling refers to belonging to Christ and participating in His redemptive work in the world in the special way He has called you. The two books in this series will help you to discern your calling from God and then pursue that calling with passion and obedience, relying on the Lord Jesus Christ to fulfill the calling by doing His work in you and through you. In the process, you will experience miracles from God – all to the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ! You will benefit by getting to know God in a personal way, deepening your daily walk with Him, and fulfilling your calling. By discerning, responding, and fulfilling your calling, you will experience the abundant life God intends you to have (John 10:10)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Naresh K. Malhotra's new book unravels several amazing truths of God and allows one to understand His unwavering and incomparable love for everyone.
Scripturally and experience-based, this work will strongly lead the reader to discover more of Jesus and what He has for all His children.
