MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 -- "God Is Calling You: Responding to the Calling of God": the second book in a two-book series titled "God Is Calling You" an illuminating tool that equips one with the understanding and instruction to listen and respond to God's calling as they embrace their responsibility as Christians. "God Is Calling You: Responding to the Calling of God" is the creation of published author Rev. Naresh K. Malhotra, an ordained minister of the Gospel and President of Global Evangelistic Ministries, Inc. that he founded in 2009. Besides his exemplary achievements and expertise in the field, he is also a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta.
Rev. Malhotra shares, "God has a unique calling for every individual that fits His special plan and purpose for your life. This calling is the way you are to live on the earth and encompasses all your being and doing. Essentially, calling refers to belonging to Christ and participating in His redemptive work in the world in the special way He has called you. The two books in this series will help you to discern your calling from God and then pursue that calling with passion and obedience, relying on the Lord Jesus Christ to fulfill the calling by doing His work in you and through you. In the process, you will experience miracles from God – all to the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ! You will benefit by getting to know God in a personal way, deepening your daily walk with Him, and fulfilling your calling. By discerning, responding, and fulfilling your calling, you will experience the abundant life God intends you to have (John 10:10)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Naresh K. Malhotra's new book is a scripturally based work that will lead every reader to the truths of God and to their life's purpose.
Grounded from his personal study and experience of salvation, this exposition will benefit those who want to know more about who Jesus is and what He can do if one puts their faith in Him.
