MEADVILLE, Pa., August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Ordinary Yet Extraordinary Life: (Because of God's Leading)": a unique and engaging memoir. "An Ordinary Yet Extraordinary Life: (Because of God's Leading)" is the creation of published author Rev. Philip N. Peterman, an octogenarian who continues to work as an active pastor.
Rev. Peterman shares, "The Lord of heaven has been my guide and helper throughout my life and ministry. I consider myself an ordinary human being but believe that God has continually guided my life in very wonderful and extraordinary ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Philip N. Peterman's new book is a deeply personal presentation of events that have transpired within the author's life.
With family history interwoven with personal stories, Rev. Peterman's tale is one of thankfulness, compassion, and faith. Readers will discover a truly enjoyable retelling within the pages of this moving memoir.
