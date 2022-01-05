MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ellie, the Wandering Elephant": a fun-filled adventure between the jungle and the city. "Ellie, the Wandering Elephant" is the creation of published author Rev. Philip N. Peterman, a dedicated pastor who continues to serve at age eighty-two.

Rev. Peterman shares, "We who are on this earth are all different and created intentionally unique and special.

"Ellie and her new friend set a great example for each of us. We can all seek to set aside our differences and try to find understanding, peace, and friendship."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Philip N. Peterman's new book will delight and entertain young readers from any background.

Rev. Peterman shares a sweet tale of friendship that includes important lessons for young readers.

Consumers can purchase"Ellie, the Wandering Elephant" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Ellie, the Wandering Elephant," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

