MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perseverance: A Memoir": a potent exploration of a life lived in service. "Perseverance: A Memoir" is the creation of published author Rev. Richard A. Weisenbach D.Min., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He studied at Muhlenberg College, Gordon Divinity School (now Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary), and Fuller Theological Seminary earning a Doctor of Ministry (DMin) degree. Having served First Parish Congregational Church for thirty years, he was honored as Pastor Emeritus in 2019.
Rev. Weisenbach shares, "So you're thinking about becoming a Christian minister. Think again. Try to talk yourself out of it, but if you cannot, proceed with caution, depending on God at every step. It has been wisely said that 'ministry is messy.' It can be and usually is.
"Here is the record of a minister's fifty-year experience in six congregations, four of them in New England, once the home of the Great Awakening and now called stony ground. Follow the author through three very serious challenges and read his suggestions borne out of heartbreak and trial, leading to progress for God's kingdom. Fasten your seat belts, dear reader."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Richard A. Weisenbach D.Min.'s new book is an encouraging and honest look at what life in the ministry is really like.
The author writes openly in hopes of encouraging those who seek to serve through church ministry of the trials and joys one can experience through service.
View a synopsis of "Perseverance: A Memoir" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Perseverance: A Memoir" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Perseverance: A Memoir," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing