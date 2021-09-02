MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Feasting on the Living Word of God: Ambassador of Truth Ministries": a potent discussion of key scriptural lessons. "Feasting on the Living Word of God: Ambassador of Truth Ministries" is the creation of published author Rev. Roger Cole, a loving husband and father who lost two precious wives to cancer and a son to a heart attack. Currently, he is married to a loving third wife who has faced similar sorrows in the loss of two husbands and an only son. He has spent a lifetime seeking the Lord and reaching out to others to spread the gospel.
Rev. Cole shares, "Have you ever had anyone tell you something that wasn't true? As we feast on God's Word on a daily basis and as we meditate on what we study, we grow spiritually. This is our best hope to be victorious in our walk with Christ in this wicked world. We have put some lessons together to help us learn some truths that God has revealed to us and apply them to our lives, then we can be conformed to His dear Son, Jesus Christ, our Lord. We will never know all—only God does. There are so many false doctrines being taught throughout the world. There is only one true Christ. There is only one Lord; there is only one God. If mankind will realize there is only one hope for salvation—and that is Jesus— then he must believe in Christ and repent his sins so that he can qualify to go to heaven."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Roger Cole's new book is from his Feasting on the Living Word of God series.
Rev. Cole's lifelong work of ministering to those who seek salvation is apparent in this empowering piece of spiritual guidance.
