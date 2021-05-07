MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Aspire To Inspire": an enthralling read filled with inspirations that encourage the readers to use their God-given potentials. "Aspire To Inspire" is the creation of published author Rev. Terrence M. Scott, an author who acknowledged his calling to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and went on to be licensed in the ministry. He is also a man that truly has a zeal for God and the people of God, and he has realized the importance of inspiration for people of all backgrounds.
Rev. Scott writes, "We are living in a time when inspiration is at a short supply. There's tribalism, and everybody seems to have taken some type of allegiance or another; and sadly, this worldview has permeated even the sacred walls of the household of faith—not only Christian churches but Jewish temples and synagogues, Muslim mosques, etc. Everybody has chosen a side and forgotten about the true essence and nature of God's Word—peace, love, mercy, joy, forgiveness, and tolerance for our fellow men and women, providing for the poor, orphan, and widows.
"It seems as if we are more inspired by prejudice and bias than the spiritual teachings of our respective households of faith. People have more of a preference to hate than love, to be at war than to live in peace. They are willing to sacrifice decency, righteousness, integrity, virtue, and honor for the sake of a flawed ideology that perpetuates everything contrary to being upright and governed by a godly character. Religion has become infected with the ways of the world instead of the world being impacted by the religions that we all depend on to help us strive to achieve righteousness through faith in something greater than ourselves.
"What has happened to the moral and ethical thread of our society that once kept us all in reverence of God? We serve our selfish ambitions, and God no longer gives us the desires of our hearts. We desire what flawed men and women coach us into believing what's best for us instead of diligently listening for and adhering to that still, small voice to guide and direct us through the wilderness that can oftentimes be part of life's journey.
"Inspiration is a selfless act. It has no selfish intentions. Its only motivation is to enable, encourage, and empower other individuals to realize their true God-given potential and to reshape and refine themselves into being the best possible versions of themselves.
"'For do I now persuade men or God? Or do I seek to please men? For if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.' (Galatians 1:10 KJV)
"Glory be to the Most High God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Terrence M. Scott's new book is a stirring tool designed to help readers of all ages realize that a rough season is only exactly that—a season—and seasons come and go.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to use their God-given potentials to better themselves in everything they do and lead a God-centered life.
View a synopsis of "Aspire To Inspire" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Aspire To Inspire" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Aspire To Inspire," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
