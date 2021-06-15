MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "31 Days of Encouragement for the Believer": an inspiring exercise for believers. "31 Days of Encouragement for the Believer" is the creation of published author, Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste, a loving mother and grandmother who formerly worked as a law enforcement officer. The author is an associate minister at the Rose of Sharon Baptist Church in Baton Rouge (Alsen), Louisiana.
Batiste shares, "For the saint who knows they've been redeemed by the precious blood of the Lamb, yet the struggle seems unbeatable…
This is a reminder of what God has done, can do, and will do to continue to assure you of the victory. You've come this far by God's grace. Now walk on under the shadow of the Almighty's glory. You no longer need to be encouraged by the opinion of others; it's finally your time to be encouraged by God's Word!
Change your daily regime of living in liability and trust God for asset living. 31 Days of Encouragement for the Believer will minister to you according to God's Holy Word!
Blessings, love, and favor!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste's new book is a faith-based approach to a renewed sense of self and oneness with God.
Rev. Batiste writes to encourage readers to reclaim their faith and be renewed in the love God offers to all creation.
