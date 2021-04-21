MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Analysis of a Conflict Event Between a Co-Worker and Me": a fascinating study about the triumph and the struggle that the author faced when a good friend of his turned his back on him and tried to ruin his image. "The Analysis of a Conflict Event Between a Co-Worker and Me" is the creation of published author Rev. Zuxing Chen, a writer who holds a PhD in Space Physics from Perking University and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Seminary.
Rev. Chen shares, "Not long after the Wenchuan Earthquake on May 12, 2008, Zuxing and his family embarked on a three months' journey to aid those victims. It was during the time he met Paulo, a house church leader from northeast area of China. Paulo is a man of action; he dreamed big even though the beautiful dream (a big project to help the earthquake victims) did not come true finally. They became fellow co-workers and even good friends. However, not long after Zuxing's family came back to the United States, Paulo mishandled his dissatisfaction of Zuxing, resulting in a big spiritual crisis.
"Zuxing felt shamed, insulted, personally threatened, devalued, and he was tempted to defend and vindicate. What did he do to resolve the conflict?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Zuxing Chen's new book is a great analysis that examines how one man arrived at a satisfying conclusion after winding up in a complicated situation with a friend who shamed him.
The author reveals this gripping conflict from his true perspective.
View a synopsis of "The Analysis of a Conflict Event Between a Co-Worker and Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Analysis of a Conflict Event Between a Co-Worker and Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Analysis of a Conflict Event Between a Co-Worker and Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
