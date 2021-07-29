MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Christian Plays: Jesus, Are You Laughing Too?": an eye-gaping reminder to the readers that it is now the time to declare war on Satan and let him know that everyone's life belongs only to the Lord. "Christian Plays: Jesus, Are You Laughing Too?" is the creation of published author Reverend Jeanette Collins, a native of Sumter South Carolina and a mother. She is a pastor in the Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Reverend Collins writes, "As Christians, we sometimes fail to realize we can have clean spiritual fun. God does not want us to walk around with sad faces and heavy hearts all the time. These plays will make you laugh to see how Satan tries to trick us into doing what He wants us to do. He will mess with your mind; make you think you are doing right when all the time you are doing wrong. These plays will make you laugh, I do believe Jesus even laughed at these plays because they proved, as believers, we can defeat Satan and God will get the glory out of it. If you are going through a depressing time in your life and feels like a good laugh, read 'Clap For The Preacher.' If you think the devil can't dress in his red suit and look like he's worth a million-dollar and feel like he can get any lady he wants, read 'Jesus I'm Not Ready Yet.' If you think God sleeps with one eye open and the other one shut and you can get by with small, small sins, read 'Just in Time.' If you had a long day at church and feels like a good laugh to relax, read these Christian plays. These Christians plays will make you laugh, laugh, and laugh. Make sure you have a box of Kleenex beside you. It's a laughing time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Jeanette Collins's new book is a compelling account that fills the readers' empty void in their hearts through laughter, allowing them to meet their needs as they are reminded of God's great love and joy.
With this purpose, Reverend Collins aims to build the faith of the readers by enabling them to reach out to others who are going through lonely days with confused hearts.
