MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunburst Sally the Sunflower": a heartwarming opus about Sunburst Sally, a sunflower who exudes with faith in God and much gratitude for the beautiful things in life. "Sunburst Sally the Sunflower" is the creation of published author Reverend River Rocks, an ordained minister and religious writer with a master's degree in Christian counseling and a doctorate in theology from St. Gregory Academy.
Reverend Rocks shares,
"What inspired me to write 'Sunburst Sally the Sunflower'
Walking by faith in rhyme is a wonderful way to introduce young children
to the spiritual richness of faith and hope, and praise.
'Sunburst Sally the Sunflower' is planted in her faith to grow as big as a tower;
And give God glory for all His power.
Walking by faith in rhyme,
is God's way of a playful time.
So let's go plant a sunburst seed,
By the things that we read.
Just ask God for help, if you need."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend River Rocks's new book teaches children to worship the Lord all the time and show thanksgiving for the miracles in everyday life.
Children will surely find themselves captivated by the life of Sunburst Sally and her jolly praising of God for His goodness and grace.
