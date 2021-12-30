MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Girl from Andersonville: You Can Make It through the Hurricane": a potent example of the strength one can discover through faith. "The Little Girl from Andersonville: You Can Make It through the Hurricane" is the creation of published author Rhodessia Strong, the president and founder of Solid Rock Redemptive Ministries, Inc. and Urban and Community Outreach Squad (UCOS), a division of Solid Rock Redemptive Ministries.
Rhodessia is a Marriage and Family Therapist and the author of "Mollie and Rhodessia's Cookbook", "Hold Your Fire: Before U Say, 'I Do!' There's Something U Need 2 Know", "My Sister, My Friend: The Life Story of Bobbi McCray", "We Said, 'We Do!' Now What? God's Will for a Healthy and Enduring Marriage", as well as other literature.
Strong shares, "After three near-death experiences, the sudden loss of my first husband, and facing so many other challenges head-on, Autobiography of the Little Girl from Andersonville is a must read! This book is a testimony of God's faithfulness in comforting and meeting us at every point of need.
"Now visually impaired, I refuse to allow a disability to hinder my capabilities of reaching my God-given potential. Instead, I feel even more empowered and highly motivated! As a result, I challenge others, with disabilities, to be inspired and follow life's dreams! Jeremiah 29:11 (GW) says, 'I know the plans that I have for you, declares the LORD. They are plans for peace and not disaster plans to give you a future filled with hope.'
"Therefore, no matter what hurricanes, storms, tornadoes, or other disasters you may encounter, this book is designed to encourage you to continue fighting the good fight of faith. It was during my hurricane times of grief I realized that if I had not built my life on a solid foundation, with God, I probably could not have made it this far. Isaiah 59:19 (KJV) says, 'When the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him.'
"God spoke to Jacob in Isaiah 43:1–3 (KJV):
"But now thus saith the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee. For I am the Lord thy God, the Holy One of Israel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhodessia Strong's new book offers hope and encouragement while detailing a life lived through the storms.
Strong presents a personal look into some of her most defining life moments in hopes of empowering others.
