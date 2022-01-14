MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Que Porcupine: The Bigger Man": an encouraging tale of doing what is right regardless of what is easy. "Que Porcupine: The Bigger Man" is the creation of published author Rhonda Billings.
Billings shares, "Deep in the forest of Canopy Woods live many interesting animal friends. One curious fellow is Que Porcupine. Que loves all the animals in the forest. Well, he loves almost all. He is sometimes made fun of and bullied by an unlikely trio: Ronnie, Ricky, and Josephine Rabbit. They love to make fun of Que. They do not realize how their words hurt his feelings. Canopy Woods would be a wonderful place to live if not for the rabbit clan.
"But the rabbits soon get into a very sticky situation. They need help, and they need help fast. Will Que go to their rescue? Will he be the bigger man and forgive the rabbits? Or will Que just walk on by and let the rabbits fend for themselves?
Come along on a journey through Canopy Woods to discover if Que Porcupine can be the bigger man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Billings's new book will provide young readers and the adults who love them with an important opportunity to discuss bullying and doing what is right.
Billings shares a charming story of a precocious little porcupine and three unkind rabbits caught up in an unexpected situation.
