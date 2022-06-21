"Life Saving Grace in Jesus Name" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rhonda Jones is an enjoyable and creative narrative that discusses faith, the human experience, and so much more for the inspiration of readers from all backgrounds.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Saving Grace in Jesus Name": a unique and compelling arrangement of poetic works. "Life Saving Grace in Jesus Name" is the creation of published author Rhonda Jones, a passionate and lifelong student who carries multiple degrees, including a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, and a partial credit in a doctorate program.
Jones shares, "Lifesaving Grace in Jesus's Name lets us know that regardless of the trials we go through, we are saved by grace. Romans 10:11 says that everyone that believes in him will never be disappointed.
"Life has many twists and turns, and this book is a poetic narrative providing stories of nations, individuals, and humanity, along with self-parables of reliance. It is by grace we are able to get through our trespasses on a daily basis. God's grace continues to make us feel secure, although we fall short of unrelentless love the Lord has shown us by dying on the cross for our sins. The Lord's grace is sufficient for any shortcoming that we have."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Jones's new book will captivate and encourage as readers consider the messages found within each section.
Jones presents a compelling arrangement that will draw readers in and capture the imagination as they invest time for reflection on the powerful spiritual themes.
Consumers can purchase "Life Saving Grace in Jesus Name" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Life Saving Grace in Jesus Name," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
