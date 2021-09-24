MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Project Omega": a potent tale of mystery, murder, and abiding faith. "Project Omega" is the creation of published author Rhonda Navarro, a loving wife and mother who resides in rural Missouri on the family farm.
Navarro shares, "As a somewhat sheltered teen homeschooler, Matt would never have imagined that finding Rupert Monroe's dusty old journal in his basement would lead to new friendships and a tidal wave of danger and intrigue. As he allows God to take the lead, he finds more than he ever could have hoped for in his wildest dreams.
"As his new friends Ray and Kate embark on a harrowing journey across the country and eventually to a small village in Brazil to bring an end to Project Omega, they all find a new and closer relationship to God than any of them ever thought possible.
"From beginning to end, Project Omega is a fast-paced, action-packed story filled with suspense, murder, mourning, hope, and love. As the characters learn to trust in God and that He is truly omnipresent, we see them grow into what they were called to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronda Navarro's new book is a suspenseful thrill ride from the first page.
With an engaging narrative and affable characters, Navarro spins an exciting and unpredictable tale of intrigue.
View a synopsis of "Project Omega" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Project Omega" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
