MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What's Eating You Bulimia": a heartfelt reveal that accounts a veteran's life stormed with the pains of abuse and over four decades of struggle with an eating disorder. "What's Eating You Bulimia" is the creation of published author Rhonda Smith, an encourager, advocate, and nanny to young people and the young at heart around the nation. She has been volunteering her time in homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and veteran organizations, teaching women and youth in various church services.
Smith writes, "Many people try to find a way to hide their pains and abuses in life and turn to an eating disorder to find inner peace they cannot find elsewhere. Their lives seem to have been broken, bruised, and beaten down from battles in life. There is always hope for the brokenhearted for 'The eyes of the Lord are upon the righteous, and His ears are open to their cry' (Psalm 34:15). Rhonda Smith was a victim of mental, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse throughout her military career. She has always had compassion for women who are victims of traumas and violent crimes. She continues to be a voice for women, men, and veterans as she volunteers her time as a Disabled American Veteran service officer. She continues to share the Word of God in person and via the candy ministry Scripturecandy.com. In What's Eating You: Bulimia, she outlines her own struggles from her prior eating disorder and describes how other victims of an eating disorder can experience God's blessings and healing in their lives. Rhonda Smith suffered over four decades from an eating disorder that disguised itself as physical acceptance in society. She noted the difference between acceptance and being an outcast and the vast difference between the outer man and the inner man. God has called her to be an intercessor and advocate for people who need to know they are loved with an everlasting love and can overcome all obstacles."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rhonda Smith's new book is a stirring biography and an illuminating source of hope for every person who is living their lives with a similar adversity. The author's journey was never easy, but she found God's love and hope amidst it all.
