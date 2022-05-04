Boundless learning and boundless love are the themes of the Boundless Knowledge Library just opened at Liguori Academy, a nonprofit private high school committed to serving the community. The library has been made possible by donations and fundraising efforts from the school's longtime partners CMI Media Group, strategic media agency and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier and media buying partner. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially launch the library will take place at Liguori Academy on May 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT. COVID-safety practices will be in place. Liguori Academy President and Founder Michael Marrone and Liguori Academy staff and students will be in attendance along with representatives from CMI Media Group and Compas.
PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boundless learning and boundless love are the themes of the Boundless Knowledge Library just opened at Liguori Academy, a nonprofit private high school committed to serving the community. The library has been made possible by donations and fundraising efforts from the school's longtime partners CMI Media Group, strategic media agency and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier and media buying partner. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially launch the library will take place at Liguori Academy on May 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT. COVID-safety practices will be in place. Liguori Academy President and Founder Michael Marrone and Liguori Academy staff and students will be in attendance along with representatives from CMI Media Group and Compas.
Access to a library has been proven to benefit students' learning, but due to ongoing budget cuts many Philadelphia schools no longer have libraries on-site. Liguori Academy offers a safe space for their students learn, grow, and explore so having a library within their walls is a priceless resource. The Boundless Knowledge Library is built as a place where every Liguori Academy student can go to experience the learning, adventure, and the escape that books can provide.
Features of the Boundless Knowledge Library:
- Books curated by Liguori Academy staff to support student learning
- Furniture that is both functional and comfortable to encourage a positive, welcoming environment
- A "small press" section featuring donated titles from independent writers all over the world
The library initiative was central to the two companies', CMI Media Group and Compas, annual employee holiday drives in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the companies donated funds for books in honor of clients and partners. The companies also donated laptops for each student and additional funds for furniture and other necessities.
The organizations will continue to welcome donations to support the library's continued growth. Donations can be made in two ways: by donating funds to be used to purchase books at this link, or by purchasing the books directly through A Novel Idea on Passyunk, a Philadelphia-based independent bookstore, by calling 267-764-1202 or emailing at books@anovelideaphilly.com. A Novel Idea on Passyunk was chosen through a connection with Liguori Academy Dean of Students, Nicholas Gregorio. Nicholas is an author with four (4) published books and thirty (30) short stories.
Liguori Academy, CMI Media Group and Compas are also asking authors of young adult books to contribute to the school's inspiration wall by sending a message of hope and encouragement, which will be framed and added to the library wall for all to see. Contributions should be on a 4×6 unlined paper, and can be sent to Liguori Academy, ATTN: Inspiration Wall, 2343 E. Tucker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
CMI Media Group and Compas have offered support to Liguori Academy for several years, including fundraising and mentoring. The two companies were honored during the 2018 Faces of Philanthropy Awards, given by The Philadelphia Business Journal to recognize philanthropic partnerships.
If interested in attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please contact Carly Kuper at ckuper@cmimediagroup.com.
About Liguori Academy
With a mission to prepare future leaders through individualized learning in a community that offers boundless opportunities, President Mike Marrone opened Liguori Academy in September of 2016. Liguori is a private high school that is committed to serving the community by addressing each student's academic and human needs. They provide a high-quality education alongside unique experiential opportunities geared toward preparing students for the future. By focusing on their students' needs and strengths, they can create differentiated curricula to support each individual journey toward success. Their goal is for each student to be career and college ready upon graduation. For a Liguori Academy graduate, opportunities are boundless. Liguori Academy is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. To learn more about Liguori Academy or to donate visit https://www.liguoriacademy.org/donate
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
About Compas
For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers
