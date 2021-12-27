MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grazie Dio": a nostalgic reflection of a life lived in dedication to faith and love. "Grazie Dio" is the creation of published author Ric Romano, a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who grew up during the Great Depression, World War II, and the Korean War.
Romano shares, "This is the story of a child of Italian heritage, brought into this world from January 7, 1935, to 2020.
"Feel the joy the pain, the tears, the fears through five significant emotional events and period in a life that was lived to the fullest, not always in the straightest line and sometimes without boundaries, without caring or fearing, but that is who I am.
"The underlying philosophy in my heart and mind: 'Life is for living and loving…everything else is BS.'
"Love can be expressed in many ways and forms. From a simple smile of recognition or understanding, a handshake, a hug, a pat on the back…perhaps a kiss or warm embrace, or to total committed love. All are acts of love…
"Have a love affair with everyone you meet. The world will love you, and God will smile."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ric Romano's new book will capture the imagination and encourage the spirit.
Romano shares for the enjoyment of family, friends, and strangers in hopes of bringing a bit of humor, faith, and encouragement to the world.
Consumers can purchase "Grazie Dio" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
