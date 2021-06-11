MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Give the Gun to God: Reminiscences about How to Restore Power in Your Life by Trusting God and Sharing Your Problems with Him": a potent discussion of God's place in one's life. "Give the Gun to God: Reminiscences about How to Restore Power in Your Life by Trusting God and Sharing Your Problems with Him" is the creation of published author Richard A. Mamula, a devoted Christian and passionate believer in helping others.
Mamula shares, "Have you encountered problems or disappointments in your life?
"You are not alone. Every day, we deal with these things, but God can help us if we will only trust Him. In this book, experiences from over fifty years of living are shared to offer encouragement and hope as we deal with life and the challenges it presents. We are all human and make mistakes. This book helps you to identify where you are and what you can do about it through prose, poems, and a plan to help you deal with whatever comes your way.
"Why do you need to carry a gun?
"People who carry guns often say it is their right or for their protection. A gun can protect you, but this book helps you learn how to give God the gun for not only your protection but your salvation as well. In His Word, God says, 'Come unto me all who labor, and I will give you rest.' The Word also states, 'The Lord is my light and my salvation, in whom shall I fear?' Neither scripture implies inaction, but both encourage your reliance on God. So give the gun to God and see what He can do for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard A. Mamula's new book is an enjoyable dialogue on getting through troubled times by relying on God.
With personal stories, poems, and biblical references, Mamula hopes to encourage readers who may feel adrift to re-engage with their faith and trust in God.
