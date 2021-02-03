MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Along Life's Journey: When Two Hearts Meet": a wonderful testimony that traces the different quarters and phases in one's life with the mistakes that brought him valuable lessons and how God stuck with him all throughout. "Faith Along Life's Journey: When Two Hearts Meet" is the creation of published authors Richard and Peggy Scott. Richard is a retired business executive, college instructor and an accomplished woodworker. He and Peggy have taught Sunday school classes from 3rd grade to adult.
The Scotts share, "Who would have ever thought a shiny new 1965 Mustang would start us on a journey through life? Only four years earlier she was in junior high, then God stepped in and started working his plan.
"Our journey has taken us through the deepest valleys and atop the highest mountains.
"A journey of joy and a journey of heartache. Our journey has taken us places where we didn't know where we were supposed to be until we got there.
"I will never forget the smile on her face, the twinkle in her eyes and the giggle in her laugh when she came home from the doctor! Richard, I am pregnant, we are going to have a baby! She was perfect! She was beautiful, I just held her and cried, then reality set it, I am a father!
"Calls in the middle of the night have always frightened me. When the phone rang at 4:00 a.m. on May 1, 1969, I awoke in a state of confusion and fear! The call turned our whole world upside down!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard and Peggy Scott's new book is an absorbing read in a life that went through many trials and heartaches. The authors hope to share this story as an encouragement and reminder to look for God's presence at tough times for He is never far.
Likewise, they wish to prepare the reader for a journey towards the fourth quarter of life.
