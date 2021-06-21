MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Beginning: God Had a Plan": a detailed and understandable exploration of the Book of Genesis. "In the Beginning: God Had a Plan" is the creation of published author Richard Coon, a devoted husband who, along with wife, Cheryl, works as an ordained minister. He also holds a master's degree in Theology and is pursuing a doctorate degree.
Coon shares, "In the Beginning is the result of a semi-annual study of Genesis in which God revealed interesting concepts that were organized into a series of Bible studies.
"As the book of beginnings, it introduces us to God—both the deity and the character, His reason for creation, and His plan to restore His creation after its demise. It reveals principles that become the legal precedence that form the foundation for God's plan of salvation.
"In this book, we unveil some of these principles established in the beginning and answer some questions along the way.
"How the existence of God is the only possible explanation of creation.
"What happened between Genesis 1:1 and 1:2?
"How the natural and spiritual restoration occurred in six days.
"How Eve was a part and apart of Adam.
"How the new birth was designed and foreordained.
"How Adam and Eve failed God.
"How death was actually merciful."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Coon's new book is an engaging offering to those who seek to understand creation from God's perspective.
View a synopsis of "In the Beginning: God Had a Plan" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In the Beginning: God Had a Plan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In the Beginning: God Had a Plan," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing