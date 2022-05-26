"Walking with Miss Zib" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard D. Tobin is an emotionally charged look into the author's experiences with bereavement following the loss of his beloved wife after sixty-seven years together.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Walking with Miss Zib": a potent message of hope in the face of loss. "Walking with Miss Zib" is the creation of published author Richard D. Tobin, a writer who has a distinguished career in the engineering and the business world. He is a native of Salem, Massachusetts, and was brought up as an Irish boy in a Polish community.
Tobin shares, "The title Walking with Miss Zib came from emotions I experienced during a three-year period, succeeding my wife's, Ellen's, death, from Alzheimer's disease. We met when I was fifteen and she was sixteen. Try and visualize what a loss that was for me. It changed my life forever. It's not an easy task to go on without her, as you can imagine. The suffering remained intense, penetrating deep into my soul. Contemplating my anguish, it's clear to me now that the pain was from the soul, not the body. After a great deal of reflection, I conclude, Ellen's body had Alzheimer's disease; her soul didn't.
"Our souls communicated directly, circumventing her body with Alzheimer's disease; two souls connected for over sixty-seven years. As a result, Ellen knew me till her last day on earth! Focusing on my grieving and putting into words the manner in which I survived, I will provide a true account of my experience with grief over a lifetime. Covering from the age of nineteen to the passing of Ellen, revealing my most inner emotions each time. One needn't have a medical or scientific background, like sporting a PhD, to write about their emotions while suffering through a heartbreaking life experience. All one requires is courage to reveal their true feelings and eagerness to help others.
"I walk with Miss Zib's spirit guiding me home and end with a quote taken from a headstone in Ireland, which I find so grand: 'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard D. Tobin's new book will tug at the heartstrings while providing a message of comfort.
Tobin offers readers an honest view of grief and healing that provides a reassuring message of the soul connection.
Consumers can purchase "Walking with Miss Zib" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Walking with Miss Zib," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing