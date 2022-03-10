MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Perfect Design: Using Mathematics and Geometry to Build Great Landscape Designs: How to Forever Think Differently about Visual Design" provides a thorough, in-depth, and unique basis on which to build great landscape designs. Starshak shows how using simple math and geometry is the absolute key to building both impact and aesthetics into the landscape design.
Starshak shares, "Designing by mathematics (numbers, order, quantities, and measures) and geometry (points, lines, angles, and shapes) is a totally different approach to create any and all visual design! The combination of these two related, but very different areas, form the foundation of perfect visual design. With 70 illustrations, this book will show in detail how to use math and geometry to create perfect order, balance, and emphasis in the landscape design."
With 25 years of design experience, Starshak has a great background on which to build from in order to present 12 chapters of engaging design techniques!
Consumers can purchase "Perfect Design: Using Mathematics and Geometry to Build Great Landscape Designs: How to Forever Think Differently about Visual Design" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Perfect Design: Using Mathematics and Geometry to Build Great Landscape Designs: How to Forever Think Differently about Visual Design," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing