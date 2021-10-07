WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Press has released the new and updated edition of "Did You Ever Get to Edinburgh?" by award winning author Richard Haviland. Readers are offered a true story of love and loss, pain and joy, reconciliation and, ultimately, the realization of the importance of family
This memoir shares the story of one man's search for his birth father, which leads to a completion of the circle of life for a father and a son. It concerns a man's ambivalence about looking for the father he vaguely remembered meeting three times in his life, all before the age of 9. After the third meeting, the father disappeared for over 25 years for reasons the child never understood and finally chose to seek answers to as an adult. With his wife's urging and the impetus of the birth of their first child, he decided there were things he needed and wanted to know. The journey was undertaken with a range of mixed emotions — anger, a sense of loss and abandonment, of being cheated out of a relationship that should have been a birthright. The search that resulted led him not only to his father, but to a whole new family and the memories of a parade of wonderful people who had been there for him when his father was not. In the end, he learned that people sometimes use love in unexpected ways and that reconciliation can be painful and not always possible.
"We all need to know our family roots, especially our parents. For those affected by divorce or any type of loss of a parent, the void is difficult to deal with and lasts a lifetime. When the loss is due to divorce it becomes difficult for a child to separate truth from lies; fact from fiction as the circumstances of the divorce are explained or talked about."
"Did You Ever Get to Edinburgh?"
By Richard Haviland
About the Author
During a business career spanning four decades and travel to fourteen countries, Richard Haviland found that family kept him centered and focused. Those travels also blessed him with new friends, many of whom he discovered shared similar life experiences, joys and fears. Out of some of those friendships and the encouragement of his family, writing has become a new passion. He now focuses on the life lessons all of us have and can share to help others in ways that are often unexpected. Two of his guiding principles come from "The Diary of Anne Frank" and the book of Micah in the Old Testament: "We should live each day to make life less difficult for others" "What is required of us but to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God."
