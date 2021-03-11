MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How To Cook A Camel and 101 Delicious Recipies": a compendium of the author's family favorites and the recipes he has developed while working with some of Vancouver's most celebrated chefs. "How To Cook A Camel and 101 Delicious Recipies" is the creation of published author Richard Joseph Forde, a writer who is one of the most dynamic personalities in the Vancouver Culinary Scene and is a classically-trained, professional Red Seal chef and former honors graduate of the Dubrulle Culinary Institute.
Forde writes, "Camel meat has been consumed for centuries, with early records dating back to ancient Persian banquets. It is still prominent in cuisines from certain regions, including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and other parts of West and Northeast Africa and West Asia. Camel meat is also a growing feature in Australian cuisine.
"This quote from the opening of the book explains that Camel meat has been a staple for many countries and ethnicities for millennia. As they do not have a heard of Alberta grass-fed beef in the back 40 to draw from, Camel is one of their main proteins.
"As the title states, in 'How to Cook a Camel', Rick Forde says, 'I have always said I could cook anything. Just show me where the stove is until I ran across this feast.
"'I wanted to bring to the Western world the assimilation between eating moose meat and eating camel meat—not so different, both huge beasts, albeit in different parts of the world.
"'I asked someone, 'Would you have a problem with a cookbook titled "How to Cook a Moose"?' They replied, 'Of course not. I have a moose in my freezer. I wonder what Camel tastes like.' I said, 'Try the tagine.'
"'The other hundred delicious recipes are a few originals scattered with recipes I have ripped out of magazines in the dentist office or seen on TV and quickly wrote down on a scrap paper and a few popular nostalgic recipes, even some from my elementary school (Stuart Wood Elementary) cookbook. We put together the recipes, written exactly how they were submitted.
"'I published this book for the new family and the old family. The recipes are easy enough for kids to get into and start cooking with reckless abandon. Enjoy!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Joseph Forde's new book provides readers with extraordinary recipes that they will surely enjoy. Here, not only will the readers learn how to cook unique dishes, but they will also come to know the various stories behind each dish.
