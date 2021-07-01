MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A View from the Pew": a testament to the importance of faith. "A View from the Pew" is the creation of published author Richard Kerger, an attorney who has served in both civil and criminal trials over the past forty years.
Kerger shares, "Several years ago, Richard Kerger was reading before going to bed when he got a clear message from God. Not a trumpet blast or a burning bush but a thought in his mind that he had not had but was nonetheless there: 'I want you to write a book about what you believe.' He was shocked, to say the least, and his initial reaction was to say, 'Who will care about what I believe?' He got an immediate answer. The unspoken voice said not to worry about it, and so he did not. The result is this book which is derived from many sermons by many different pastors, from reading and rereading the Bible, from countless other books of religion, and from a lifetime of experiences which have given texture to the words that he heard spoken and that he read. The author is no expert on religion, but he has written hundreds of articles on various topics and a couple of books on nonreligious matters. He truly hopes this will help others focus their beliefs as they sit in their pews."
Kerger writes in hopes of encouraging others who may have strayed from the church life as he once did.
