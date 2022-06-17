"Building Church Behind the Walls" from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Prince is a heartfelt message of hope for those within the prison ministry field, whether as a participant or as a spiritual leader.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Building Church Behind the Walls": a potent reminder of the need to understand the spiritual needs of the prison population. "Building Church Behind the Walls" is the creation of published author Richard Prince, the senior pastor and president of Harvestime Ministries, a nondenominational church in Rawlins, Wyoming, that focuses on prison ministry. He and his wife, Joy, have been with Harvestime since 2010. Together, they share two beautiful children that keep them both on their toes.
Prince shares, "Building Church Behind the Walls is written as a guidebook to developing churches inside prisons. This book lines out the steps to effectively lay foundations for a true church within the walls of a prison and leads the reader in a step-by-step process of partnering with Jesus in establishing kingdom centers behind the walls.
"Few individuals stop to consider the impact that prisoners could have on this world. These are men and women of passion and knowledge in the Word of God. Many have spent a long time growing in their faith, giving themselves to study of the Word, and service in the kingdom of God.
"In this book, you will learn the importance of developing a church behind the walls. You will learn how to lay proper foundations, step over obstacles that are unique to prisons, and ultimately, how to mine out the kingdom recourses in the recently released individuals that may come to your church.
"Because the foundational elements of a church are the same, whether in or out of prison, this book will serve as a great informative guide for any minister. Written in a simple conversational tone, Building Church Behind the Walls is an easy read that is packed with powerful information. As you read it, you will find creative ways to become intentional in the development of any ministry and ways to bring your leaders into greater acceleration in their calling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Prince's new book offers a helpful resource for those tasked with helping provide God's word to those within the prison system.
Prince shares from personal experience in order to shed light on the very real needs of those serving sentences within America's prison system.
