MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vision of America: The Next 100 Years": a chilling forecast of the future. "Vision of America: The Next 100 Years" is the creation of published author, Richard R. Eberiga, a motivated and dedicated Christian.
Eberiga writes, "Visions of America: The Next 100 Years gives us an open window into the future of our great nation. Written in a straightforward and precise manner, the detail of events seen in the visions by the author will leave you in suspense and excitement at the same time. The unprecedented insight with specific details cannot be ignored. This book represents once in a lifetime inside into the future of one of the greatest nations in modern history."
You will discover the following:
- The future of our beloved nation
- America's relationship to Israel
- The next global prosperity that will start in America
- The resurrection of the city of Detroit
- How the state of Pennsylvania will become the center of economic boom
- America's potential immigration plunder and how to avoid it
- Flaws within American intelligent community
- The rise of the First Nation People (Native American Indian)
- The rise of billionaire saints
- How democracy will march into Iranian society
- The rise of saints in Hollywood
- How democracy will be embraced in Russia
- The creation of America's weather manipulating weapon
- The next great move of the Spirit of God in Pennsylvania
- The accord between America, Israel, and Iran
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard R. Eberiga's new book is a clearly detailed compilation of predictions that the author has forecast through a series of visions.
Having a history of accurate foretelling's, Eberiga offers readers an inside look at his experiences with prophetic visions and how they may come to pass.
View a synopsis of "Vision of America: The Next 100 Years" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Vision of America: The Next 100 Years" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Vision of America: The Next 100 Years", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing