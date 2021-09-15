MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mississippi Smiles": a potent example of dedicated respect for one's spouse. "Mississippi Smiles" is the creation of published author Richard Thorne, a loving husband and native of North Carolina who is a retired marketing and advertising professional.
Thorne shares, "From the moment he first saw her, her smile won his heart and his abiding devotion. That endearing smile from Mississippi said to a boy from North Carolina, 'I'd like to know you.' For forty years, they learned from each other that marriage is a gift. They cultivated a lasting relationship that kept on giving to each other. Indeed, the greatest of Jean's gifts to him were her countless 'Mississippi smiles.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Thorne's new book is a romantic and heartrending look into the peaks and valleys of marriage.
Thorne's abiding fondness for his wife is apparent from the start as he takes readers on a journey from an unexpected partnership in college to supporting one another through an unrelenting battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
View a synopsis of "Mississippi Smiles" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mississippi Smiles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mississippi Smiles," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing