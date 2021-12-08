MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Descent Through the System": a powerful story of mental illness and second chances. "A Descent Through the System" is the creation of published author Rick Corrado.

Corrado shares, "Through the lens of depression and dysfunction, the author reveals the struggles of a tumultuous relationship, the instability of mental illness, and then the highs of meeting someone new and getting a second chance."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Corrado's new book will offer readers a clear look at what one can encounter while living with mental illness in America.

Corrado offers an introspective lens on the hardships faced by many who suffer from significant mental illness. Through personal writings readers will uncover a tale of despair, hope, and unwavering faith.

