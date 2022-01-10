MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Day Chosen by God": an intriguing discussion of why God shows such importance to a specific lunar cycle. "The Day Chosen by God" is the creation of published author Rick Cunningham, a loving husband, father of three, and grandfather to four. Rick graduated from Abilene Christian University and Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock, Texas.
Cunningham shares, "The Day Chosen by God explains how God's creation reveals a single day of great significance in Biblical history. From the time of Moses to the crucifixion of Jesus to the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70, this day is highlighted in the scriptures. The day is the first full moon after the first new moon after the first day of spring. This book points out how the 'heavens declare the glory of God.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Cunningham's new book is a uniquely enjoyable discussion of events occurring during the Passover moon throughout history.
Cunningham offers readers an articulate and informative guide to learning about the importance of God's chosen day.
