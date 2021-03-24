MOUNT POCONO, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Growth Coach, the international business and sales coaching franchise, is pleased to announce that Rick Franzo, the owner of The Growth Coach of the Poconos, has been recognized with the company's international Summit Award. The award was presented at The Growth Coach's virtual awards ceremony on February 22.
"Rick nearly doubled his business in 2020. He is an incredibly generous person with his time and talents and lends support and encouragement to all the other coaches. He helped to create a Best Practices training guide to help other coaches who wish to partner with their local Chambers of Commerce and is always willing to lend a hand with virtual workshop improvements, especially as we all learned to pivot in 2020," Growth Coach President Lisa Hudson said. "We are so pleased to have Rick on our team and we're looking forward to big things in 2021."
The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation, but coaches also offer group and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more through a wide variety of programs through three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series. The Growth Coach's mission is to help business leaders build more successful business and more balanced lives. The Growth Coach of the Poconos works with clients in Scranton, Mount Pocono, Stroudsburg, Bangor, Moscow, Delaware Water Gap, Belvidere (New Jersey) and the surrounding areas.
"I'm humbled to have been presented the prestigious Summit Award by the Growth Coach at our annual awards ceremony! I'm proud to be part of this fantastic organization and in the company of so many amazing coaches and leadership in the network. I'm grateful to be on this journey together," Franzo said.
Franzo, who launched his Growth Coach franchise in 2018, has a long background in retail management and is an inspirational and motivational speaker. He is an active member of the community and is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Poconos Chamber of Commerce.
Franzo's path to The Growth Coach is closely linked to his own journey with multiple non-malignant brain tumors and his ability to overcome his challenges. Franzo is also the founder of Brain Tumor Talk, the largest general brain tumor/cancer support group on social media, and the founder and facilitator of the first local support group in the Poconos and Northern New Jersey. He was the creator, producer, engineer and host of Brain Tumor Talk: Worldwide Radio Show, one of the only radio shows on the planet dedicated to brain tumors and brain cancers, which was streamed Live throughout the world from 2014 to 2017. Franzo is a self-published author of the book How Horseshoes Saved My Life… A Tale of 2 Brain Tumors. The book has been featured in both the high school and University curriculums in Health, English and Psychology classes.
"The kinds of challenges I faced cause you to think about what you're doing with your life and what makes you happy. In business, it's easy to feel alone, like you are the only one dealing with whatever challenges you are facing, but I'm here to tell you that you are not and to it's always good to have someone hold your hand as you work through those challenges," Franzo said. "My first questions to a business owner are 'Are you happy? And is your business what you expected?' If either answer is no, then I believe The Growth Coach can help."
As a Growth Coach, Franzo is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has set forth in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee.
The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.
For more information about how The Growth Coach of the Poconos can help you and your business, call (570)517-4672, email rfranzo@TheGrowthCoach.com or visit http://www.TheGrowthCoachPoconos.com.
Media Contact
Joshua Johns, The Growth Coach, 5139999845, jjohns@thegrowthcoach.com
SOURCE The Growth Coach