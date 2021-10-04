MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Commander, Bad Commander": an engaging exploration of managerial styles and an employee's faith. "Good Commander, Bad Commander" is the creation of published author Rick Hancock, a twenty-year veteran of the Army who served as both a paratrooper and helicopter pilot. Hancock is a retired Army Officer and current owner of Hancock Management LLC. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lake Superior State College and a master's degree from the University of Southern California.
Hancock shares, "If you never have trouble with your boss, don't bother reading this. If you never wonder, 'What is God doing with me?' don't bother reading this. The short stories I will tell are all true and are my personal experiences while in the Army. They all describe normal human behaviors by managers both military and civilian. The reason I tell them is that it's my hope that they are an encouragement to anyone who faces similar problems in their jobs and to reassure you that God is watching over you and has a plan for you. You do the right thing every time and let God handle the fall out. Again, if you never have these problems and questions, you should put this aside and read something else."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Hancock's new book is a compelling anthology of short stories that offer encouragement and honesty.
Hancock regales readers with the chronicles of his varied work history that examine how significantly one's faith can guide them during difficult times, both in private and business endeavors.
