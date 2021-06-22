MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sasha and Lilly": a heartwarming tale of adaptation and patience. "Sasha and Lilly '' is the creation of published author Ricketa Geary, a mother of seven who was heavily inspired by her grandmother's love of literature.
Sergeant Sasha, the cat, is on patrol looking over the field mice on planet Earth. She never expected to find a little bunny named Lilly hiding under a berry bush. When Lilly explains that coyotes have come and her parents have not returned, Sasha feels empathy for the little orphan and takes her on board her spaceship.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ricketa Geary's new book is playful and comforting, letting audiences know that they are not alone.
Lilly, with Sasha as her teacher, learns to adapt to her new life. Practicing walking instead of hopping, using a litter box, trying new food, and speaking a new language are all difficult and scary for Lilly. Though Sasha gets frustrated, she shows support and encouragement for Lilly in starting a brand new life.
