MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Before I Entered His Courts": a potent reminder of God's grace in one's daily life. "Before I Entered His Courts" is the creation of published author Rickey L. Riddle, who was ordained as an evangelist in 1986 under Bishop Odell McFarland Jr. of the God's Harbor for All Souls Church. He faithfully sat under Bishop McFarland for three years, where he did studies with the Light of the World Bible College.
Riddle shares, "The church has demonstrated and proven to the world, without doubt, that our Lord and Savior died on the cross. We have convinced the world through the written word the reason He died and how He died. We have also gone to the point of saying that He has been raised from the dead. We have many scriptures stating that He was seen by the apostles and by the five hundred. Many of our religious leaders have taken many to the gravesite where our Lord was buried and have done a good job of telling us the vital information we need to know: that He is alive!
"But what I don't hear enough of is how His ministry is as alive as it was during the time He walked the earth. This book is geared to the ministry of the Word of God that was with God in the beginning. We have many different messages today, but none hardly ever tell you what Christ Jesus is doing today. Is He still healing? Is He still using those famous words that brought many the deliverance they needed? It appears to me, after He was caught up in Acts 1:9, that some have gone about to establish their own doctrine and ministry. It is like the Lord and His ministry have gone off the scene. But that is not true! Christ's ministry (the Word) is very well alive today, more so than ever before. This is my reason for writing this book.
"You'll read in this book how the deliverance of the Word—whom today we call Christ Jesus, our Lord—is still alive. You who are sick, you can be healed. You who are in sin, your sins can be forgiven and cleansed from your life, according to Isaiah 1:18, which says the following:
Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
"All scripture references in this book are from the Thompson Chain-Reference Bible, King James Version."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rickey L. Riddle's new book is a motivating discussion of God's word and work within creation.
Riddle's passion for God's gifts to all is apparent within the pages of this encouraging dialogue.
