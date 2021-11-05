MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Toots on the Farm": a sweet tale about the joys that can found on the farm. "Toots on the Farm" is the creation of published author Ricky Wright, a doting grandfather who formerly worked in the construction industry.
Wright shares, "This book is about a small girl living on a farm. She loves to run and play and talk to the animals. Come along with Toots as she adventures through the farm with her wonderful companion. Maybe you can find some adventures as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ricky Wright's new book is a sweet narrative that will introduce young readers to various farm animals.
Wright presents a colorful and light-hearted story for young ones that showcases the joys found in the little things.
Consumers can purchase "Toots on the Farm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Toots on the Farm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
