"Divinely Inspired under the Anointing of the Holy Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Hemphill is an engaging collection of faith-based poetic writings that will delight and encourage believers.
"Divinely Inspired under the Anointing of the Holy Spirit": a charming and encouraging arrangement of personal poetry. "Divinely Inspired under the Anointing of the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Rita Hemphill.
Hemphill shares, "The title of the book comes from being inspired by God. The inspirational writings that he gives me comes from him. Some may come at night; some may come early in the morning. They could come at any time, but it is always in God's time. When I feel his presence, he inspires me to write."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Hemphill's new book will encourage readers to take time for reflection on God's blessings.
Hemphill shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong connection with God.
