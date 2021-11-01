MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Center of the Universe: Where your Story and My Story Meet": a thoughtful exploration of the moments that shape someone. "The Center of the Universe: Where your Story and My Story Meet" is the creation of published author Rita Kay Reese, a loving mother and grandmother who served twenty years as an educator before retiring.

Reese shares, "In The Center of the Universe, snapshot stories of her life spanning seven decades. She shares her experiences of the pain caused by World War II; the wonder and innocence of the '50s, the challenges to her belief system in the '60s, rearing her children in the '70s and '80s, and the pain of divorce in the '90s. The best story of all is her story of falling in love with Jesus and embarking on a new journey of love in the twenty-first century.

"As you read Rita's stories, you just might be reminded of your own journey as well as your personal stories. We all have stories to share. At the place of our greatest need is where our stories meet and where we see Jesus, longing to be the center of our personal universe."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Kay Reese's new book offers readers a unique and personal spiritual journey for their consideration.

Reese shares in hopes of inspiring others in their faith. Readers will discover a thoughtful and, at times, humorous tale within the pages of this enjoyable memoir.

Consumers can purchase "The Center of the Universe: Where your Story and My Story Meet" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Center of the Universe: Where your Story and My Story Meet," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

