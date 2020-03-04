BERWYN, Pa., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Crown Castle International Corp. ("Crown Castle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCI, CCI-PA) securities during the period from February 26, 2018 through February 26, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Crown Castle shareholders may, no later than April 27, 2020, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Crown Castle and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.
According to the Complaint, the defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Crown Castle's internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle's net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that its accounting practice regarding recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installations were "not acceptable under GAAP." The Company stated that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.
On this news, Crown Castle's stock price fell precipitously during after-hours trading.
If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than April 27, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.
