BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKER) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Akers' agreement to merge with MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MYMD").

If you own shares of Akers Biosciences and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, Akers will issue a number of shares of Akers common stock to MYMD's shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Akers' shareholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company and MYMD's shareholders will own approximately 80% of the combined company.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


 484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

