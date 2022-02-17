By RM LAW, P.C., Cerence Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Cerence and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com

On February 7, 2022, Cerence issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.  Cerence reported revenue of $94.4 million, falling short of consensus estimates by approximately $700,000.  Separately, Cerence announced the retirement of Company Chief Financial Officer Mark Gallenberger, effective March 11, 2022. On this news, Cerence's stock price fell $19.97 per share, or 31.41%, to close at $43.61 per share on February 7, 2022.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

CONTACT:              RM LAW, P.C.

                                 Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

                                 1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

                                 Berwyn, PA 19312

                                 484-324-6800

                                 844-291-9299

 rm@maniskas.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-cerence-inc-301484989.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.