RM_LAW_PC_Logo.jpg
By RM LAW, P.C.;HD Supply Holdings, Inc.;

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ("HD Supply" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HDS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HD Supply's agreement to be acquired by The Home Depot, Inc. 

If you purchased shares of HD Supply and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Under the terms of the agreement, HP Supply's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

 RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

