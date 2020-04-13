BERWYN, Pa., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.
If you purchased shares of RTI and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.
On March 16, 2020, RTI disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating "the Company's revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements." RTI advised investors that the investigation was "precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016." On this news, RTI's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 17, 2020.
For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.
RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.
CONTACT:
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299