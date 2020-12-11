RM_LAW_PC_Logo.jpg
BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. ("SEACOR" or the "Company") (NYSE: CKH) relating to its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of American Industrial Partners.

If you own shares of SEACOR and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com

Under the terms of the agreement, SEACOR shareholders are expected to receive $41.50 in cash per share.

The investigation focuses on whether SEACOR Holdings, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

