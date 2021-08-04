By RM LAW, P.C.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZY) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Zymergen and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it "recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections." As a result, Zymergen "no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022." The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Josh Hoffman, was stepping down, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 70% in afterhours trading on August 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

CONTACT:          RM LAW, P.C.

                              Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

                              1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

                              Berwyn, PA 19312

                              484-324-6800

                              844-291-9299

                              rm@maniskas.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-zymergen-inc-301348548.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.