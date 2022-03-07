PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROAR for Good, a leading technology provider for employee safety, has expanded into the healthcare industry, partnering with the Behavioral Wellness Center (BeWell) in Philadelphia on a duress system for clinical professionals.
The decision comes at a time when healthcare workers are facing a rise in unprovoked attacks and violence, driving leadership to identify ways to protect staff. Last fall, ROAR for Good was approached by BeWell to improve incident response and to deter the number of threats and assaults.
"The hospitality industry was our proof of concept, but we're quickly discovering that AlwaysOn is the right level of support for workers in many industries, healthcare being the one with the most pressing need," said ROAR for Good Chief Executive Officer Yasmine Mustafa. "BeWell is a healthcare organization that is leading the way in terms of employee safety, and they've been a key ally as we launch our product in this new market."
In a three-month pilot program, ROAR for Good's patented wireless alert technology helped reduce on-site incidents by 39% year-over-year (comparing the same 3-month period in 2020 vs. 2021). An employee survey revealed that after the pilot, there was a 20% increase in satisfaction with workplace safety and a 28% increase in employees' satisfaction with incident response.
"In order for our patients to feel supported and to find the road to recovery, our clinical professionals need to be at the top of their game – and that means feeling safe. This technology allows them to focus on the diagnosis and treatment of patients, and avoid worrying about safety concerns," said BeWell Chief Financial Officer Doug Maier. "ROAR for Good arrived at the perfect time for our business, as it has helped minimize risk and empower our workforce during a historically challenging era for healthcare."
BeWell also measured workers' compensation claims and realized a 24% reduction in staff-versus-patient incident claims after the implementation of the ROAR platform. Early indicators show that ROAR for Good contributes to reduced staff turnover and is a benefit sought after by prospective employees.
"A reduction of incidents harming our staff and the survey results indicating increased employee satisfaction would have been justification enough to expand our deployment of the ROAR technology to our other facilities, but the savings in worker's compensation claims helped make the financial case," Maier added.
ROAR for Good has begun allocating sales and marketing resources to the healthcare market, as the company predicts significant growth in the vertical this year, in addition to its expanding stable of hospitality customers. In February, the company closed a $1.8 million round of strategic financing to fulfill new orders, improve its implementation process, and move into the healthcare space.
