MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Your Business: You Don't Know What You Don't Know": an encouraging discussion of management practices that will help one's business flourish. "Your Business: You Don't Know What You Don't Know" is the creation of published author Rob Belfield, who has worked as a senior business analyst, consultant, and business coach for the last fifteen years and currently owns Belfield Management Solutions LLC.
Belfield shares, "Some Mistakes You Learn From...
"Some You Never Recover From
"There is a learning curve in every sort of endeavor. Business is no exception. You may have a business background, but so much of your experience will be gained through trial and error. But what if you could eliminate the fallout from trial and error that seems inevitable?
"Rob Belfield has been a business owner, a business analyst, and runs a consulting firm that has helped hundreds of businesses just like yours. At last, someone addresses and explains the day-to-day practices and leadership standards necessary to find success at what you do!
"In his book, YOUR BUSINESS – You Don't Know What You Don't Know; Rob pulls no punches as he lays out the information you need in an easy-to-understand format. It's written in plain language and explains business concepts to real people… real business owners like yourself.
"You'll learn about the pitfalls that you may encounter on your entrepreneurial journey. Some of these are avoidable if you see them coming or know they are there. Learn how to recognize symptoms within your business that let you know there's a problem in your company.
"Benefit from Rob's experience as he reveals the standards and practices you need to ensure that you can run your business smoothly. Cut out much of the painful trial and error process by partnering with Rob and his Team at Belfield Management Solutions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rob Belfield's new book is an articulate guide to establishing quality business practices.
Belfield offers readers an opportunity to take advantage of years of experience of business analysis and entrepreneurial skills in hopes that their businesses will grow as well.
Consumers can purchase "Your Business: You Don't Know What You Don't Know" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Your Business: You Don't Know What You Don't Know," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing