MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Briefly Psalms": a powerful reminder of the importance of taking time to consider God's word. "Briefly Psalms" is the creation of published author Robb Hasencamp, a Catholic writer who received a master's degree in theology and psychology from The Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY.
Hasencamp shares, "Searching for just the right lines in a psalm for our specific need can be a little frustrating. For we seek present comfort and encouragement, often due to an urgent, immediate need. We may locate a psalm but are challenged to identify the words meant for our distinct circumstances. Briefly Psalms, therefore, is an attempt to highlight these most salient verses without the clutter of adjacent lines that might detract from an explicit message.
"The Psalms have always captured the author's imagination and offered fond companionship in times of adversity and need. In Briefly Psalms he has taken the liberty of shaping verses in new and refreshing ways. Thus, his hope is that the reader may find consolation and encouragement in these unique, enlightening lines.
"The reader's task is simple: read silently, or out loud, and sit with the brief psalm awaiting discernment from the Father. Know that He surely desires your friendship and will shortly speak lovely words deep in your heart. His presence alone illuminates the path and showers us with guidance and hope. After all, throughout the Psalms God is portrayed as the Good Shepherd, so we do well to trust Him in all our ways. In this He always leads us home."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robb Hasencamp's new book will encourage readers in their faith as they take time to consider the promise of God's word.
Hasencamp shares in hopes of empowering others who seek guidance and hope through careful scriptural study.
